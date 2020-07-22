All apartments in Gwinnett County
8559 Lake Dr

8559 Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8559 Lake Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Cute 1 bed 1 bath cottage with a lake view. Lots of amenities including lake access, swim / tennis and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8559 Lake Dr have any available units?
8559 Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 8559 Lake Dr have?
Some of 8559 Lake Dr's amenities include pool, tennis court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8559 Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8559 Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8559 Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8559 Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 8559 Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 8559 Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8559 Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8559 Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8559 Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8559 Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 8559 Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 8559 Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8559 Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8559 Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8559 Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8559 Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
