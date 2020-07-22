Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 8559 Lake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
8559 Lake Dr
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8559 Lake Dr
8559 Lake Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8559 Lake Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039
Amenities
pool
tennis court
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Cute 1 bed 1 bath cottage with a lake view. Lots of amenities including lake access, swim / tennis and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8559 Lake Dr have any available units?
8559 Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 8559 Lake Dr have?
Some of 8559 Lake Dr's amenities include pool, tennis court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8559 Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8559 Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8559 Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8559 Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 8559 Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 8559 Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8559 Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8559 Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8559 Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8559 Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 8559 Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 8559 Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8559 Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8559 Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8559 Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8559 Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College