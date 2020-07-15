Rent Calculator
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:09 AM
1 of 1
845 Camp Perrin Rd
845 Camp Perrin Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
845 Camp Perrin Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very Nice 3bd/1.5 ba ranch homes conveniently located to interstate, schools and shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have any available units?
845 Camp Perrin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have?
Some of 845 Camp Perrin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 845 Camp Perrin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
845 Camp Perrin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Camp Perrin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 845 Camp Perrin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd offer parking?
No, 845 Camp Perrin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Camp Perrin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have a pool?
No, 845 Camp Perrin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have accessible units?
No, 845 Camp Perrin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 Camp Perrin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Camp Perrin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
