All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 845 Camp Perrin Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
845 Camp Perrin Rd
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:09 AM

845 Camp Perrin Rd

845 Camp Perrin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

845 Camp Perrin Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very Nice 3bd/1.5 ba ranch homes conveniently located to interstate, schools and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have any available units?
845 Camp Perrin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have?
Some of 845 Camp Perrin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Camp Perrin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
845 Camp Perrin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Camp Perrin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 845 Camp Perrin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd offer parking?
No, 845 Camp Perrin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Camp Perrin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have a pool?
No, 845 Camp Perrin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have accessible units?
No, 845 Camp Perrin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 Camp Perrin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Camp Perrin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Camp Perrin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College