Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
839 Michael Lee Way
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

839 Michael Lee Way

839 Michael Lee Way · No Longer Available
Location

839 Michael Lee Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
basketball court
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
Stunning home in sought after Collins Hill HS District. Meticulously maintained beautifully landscaped on a leveled lot, HUGE back yard with batting cage and basketball court - perfect for entertaining. Don't miss this amazing deal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Michael Lee Way have any available units?
839 Michael Lee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 839 Michael Lee Way have?
Some of 839 Michael Lee Way's amenities include dishwasher, basketball court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Michael Lee Way currently offering any rent specials?
839 Michael Lee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Michael Lee Way pet-friendly?
No, 839 Michael Lee Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 839 Michael Lee Way offer parking?
No, 839 Michael Lee Way does not offer parking.
Does 839 Michael Lee Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Michael Lee Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Michael Lee Way have a pool?
No, 839 Michael Lee Way does not have a pool.
Does 839 Michael Lee Way have accessible units?
No, 839 Michael Lee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Michael Lee Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 Michael Lee Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 839 Michael Lee Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 839 Michael Lee Way does not have units with air conditioning.
