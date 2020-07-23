Stunning home in sought after Collins Hill HS District. Meticulously maintained beautifully landscaped on a leveled lot, HUGE back yard with batting cage and basketball court - perfect for entertaining. Don't miss this amazing deal!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 839 Michael Lee Way have any available units?
839 Michael Lee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 839 Michael Lee Way have?
Some of 839 Michael Lee Way's amenities include dishwasher, basketball court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Michael Lee Way currently offering any rent specials?
839 Michael Lee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.