Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:20 PM

732 Faraday Circle

732 Faraday Cir · (347) 827-7286
Location

732 Faraday Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4294 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
For more information, contact Duo Wang at (347) 827-7286. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746810 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3 story home with 4-side brick.Hardwood floor throughout whole house.The home boasts an open concept floor plan with a seamless flow from room to room.The chef's kitchen is flanked by an over-sized island with seating for 4 and is sure to be a popular gathering place for family, friends and entertaining.The 2nd level provides a great flex space, to be used as a play area,video gaming space and more. The community features include a swimming pool, lighted tennis courts, playground and close to park, shopping, dining and many more. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Faraday Circle have any available units?
732 Faraday Circle has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 732 Faraday Circle have?
Some of 732 Faraday Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 Faraday Circle currently offering any rent specials?
732 Faraday Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Faraday Circle pet-friendly?
No, 732 Faraday Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 732 Faraday Circle offer parking?
Yes, 732 Faraday Circle offers parking.
Does 732 Faraday Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Faraday Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Faraday Circle have a pool?
Yes, 732 Faraday Circle has a pool.
Does 732 Faraday Circle have accessible units?
No, 732 Faraday Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Faraday Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Faraday Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 732 Faraday Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 Faraday Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
