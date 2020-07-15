732 Faraday Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool playground tennis court

For more information, contact Duo Wang at (347) 827-7286. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746810 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3 story home with 4-side brick.Hardwood floor throughout whole house.The home boasts an open concept floor plan with a seamless flow from room to room.The chef's kitchen is flanked by an over-sized island with seating for 4 and is sure to be a popular gathering place for family, friends and entertaining.The 2nd level provides a great flex space, to be used as a play area,video gaming space and more. The community features include a swimming pool, lighted tennis courts, playground and close to park, shopping, dining and many more. Welcome Home!