Last updated June 26 2020 at 10:50 PM

7058 Elmwood Ridge Court

7058 Elmwood Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

7058 Elmwood Ridge Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30340

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Available May 10, 2020

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome with roommate floor plan.

Enter to hardwood flooring throughout the main level, walk past the dining room into the kitchen featuring granite countertops and cherry wood cabinets. Follow to the family room and gas fireplace. Enjoy the deck for entertaining.

The second level features two bedrooms both with full bathrooms. The master bedroom features a double trey ceiling and ceiling fan. The laundry room also on the second level.

The lower level features a third bedroom, full bath and access to a 2 car garage.

Convenient to restaurants, shopping & I-285

Schools: Elem-Stripling; Middle-Summerour; High-Norcross

Residents Benefit Package
Included with ALL lease agreements under PowerHouse Property Management is the Resident Benefits Package. These features are included for an additional $20.00 per month.

1) No Additional Charges for All Rental Payment Options to Include In-Person, ACH, or Check.
Benefit: No charge for ACH rent payment through your tenant portal. * This applies if ACH rent payments are scheduled as recurring for the term of the lease.

2) Tenant Portal for Payment Options, Electronic Tenant Statements and storage of electronic documents.
Benefit: Free access to our Tenant Portal to submit maintenance requests, pay online using all included payment options to include the automatic ACH option, and access to electronic statements.

3) Maintenance (Work Request) Portal
Benefit: Tenants have the ability to submit work requests directly to our staff via your on-line maintenance portal. You will have the ability to upload photos to the portal and chat directly with our vendors

4) 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
Benefit: Reach a live person after hours for emergency maintenance concerns.

5) Filter Delivery
Benefit: Receive MERV-8 high quality filters delivered to your home quarterly. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

6) Utility Assistance
Benefit: Free service to help initiate your utilities. Includes free assistance with Electric, Gas, Water, Cable & Internet provided by Citizens Home Solutions.

7) Live Chat
Benefit: Access to our staff through the PowerHouse Property Management website

8) One Time Returned Payment Fee Forgiveness. ($50.00)
Benefit: PowerHouse Property Management will grant a one-time waiver of a returned ACH or Check payment fee.

9) Waiver of late fee (one time) and if you pay the rent no later than the 8th of the month
Benefit: Waive a late fee one time during your tenancy

Video Tour

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: No Aggressive breed dogs
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent
Lease Length: We are accepting a one year lease
============================================

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court have any available units?
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court have?
Some of 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7058 Elmwood Ridge Court has units with air conditioning.
