Gwinnett County, GA
673 Mattie Farm Place
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

673 Mattie Farm Place

673 Mattie Farm Place · No Longer Available
Location

673 Mattie Farm Place, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,798 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5037576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Mattie Farm Place have any available units?
673 Mattie Farm Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 673 Mattie Farm Place have?
Some of 673 Mattie Farm Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 Mattie Farm Place currently offering any rent specials?
673 Mattie Farm Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Mattie Farm Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 673 Mattie Farm Place is pet friendly.
Does 673 Mattie Farm Place offer parking?
Yes, 673 Mattie Farm Place offers parking.
Does 673 Mattie Farm Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 673 Mattie Farm Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Mattie Farm Place have a pool?
Yes, 673 Mattie Farm Place has a pool.
Does 673 Mattie Farm Place have accessible units?
No, 673 Mattie Farm Place does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Mattie Farm Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 Mattie Farm Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 673 Mattie Farm Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 673 Mattie Farm Place has units with air conditioning.
