6672 Story Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6672 Story Circle

6672 Story Cir · No Longer Available
Location

6672 Story Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious two story Townhome nestled in a quiet and clean subdivision. Home has hardwood floors all throughout the main level and carpet upstairs. Kitchen has plenty of space for someone that loves to cook and needs lots of storage. All of the rooms are located on the upper level including the wash room so there's no need to walk far when its time for laundry duty. The home is not far from I85 and is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. So go ahead and view this townhome today!
(NO PETS)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6672 Story Circle have any available units?
6672 Story Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6672 Story Circle have?
Some of 6672 Story Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6672 Story Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6672 Story Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6672 Story Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6672 Story Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6672 Story Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6672 Story Circle offers parking.
Does 6672 Story Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6672 Story Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6672 Story Circle have a pool?
No, 6672 Story Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6672 Story Circle have accessible units?
No, 6672 Story Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6672 Story Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6672 Story Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6672 Story Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6672 Story Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
