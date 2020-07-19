6672 Story Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious two story Townhome nestled in a quiet and clean subdivision. Home has hardwood floors all throughout the main level and carpet upstairs. Kitchen has plenty of space for someone that loves to cook and needs lots of storage. All of the rooms are located on the upper level including the wash room so there's no need to walk far when its time for laundry duty. The home is not far from I85 and is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. So go ahead and view this townhome today!

(NO PETS)