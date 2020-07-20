652 Kenridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program.



Will not last long! 3bd/2.5ba Town Home in Suwanee! Great Schools.



Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town-home in Suwanee. Large great room with gas fireplace. Separate dining room w/access to patio. Kitchen w/stained cabinets, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.



Large Master bedroom has just been painted. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Water included. Landscaping is included. Two Parking spaces out front.



Schools



Elementary school: Walnut Grove



Middle school: Creekland



High school: Collins Hill



Tenant Requirements



For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, click here.

1. Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant over the age of 18



2. A copy of the SS card for each applicant over the age of 18



3. Last 90 days of pay stubs, 2 years of tax returns, W-2, Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that show income is .28 times the rent



4. No prior evictions, landlord lawsuits or disposessory filings



5. Five point criminal, credit and back ground checks, child molester, terrorist check



6. Credit score of 550 or above



7. Application Fee is $55 per person for each applicant over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older to be financially responsible for the lease



8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your circumstances.



9. First month rent required.



10. Pets of any kind are NOT allowed



11. Holding fee is equal to a full first month rent.



