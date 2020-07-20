All apartments in Gwinnett County
652 Kenridge Way

652 Kenridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

652 Kenridge Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program.

Will not last long! 3bd/2.5ba Town Home in Suwanee! Great Schools.

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town-home in Suwanee. Large great room with gas fireplace. Separate dining room w/access to patio. Kitchen w/stained cabinets, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.

Large Master bedroom has just been painted. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Water included. Landscaping is included. Two Parking spaces out front.

Please visit our website for tenant requirement and to schedule your agent showing.

ALH|Podland Realty or call us at 770-783-3737.

Schools

Elementary school: Walnut Grove

Middle school: Creekland

High school: Collins Hill

Tenant Requirements

For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, click here.
1. Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant over the age of 18

2. A copy of the SS card for each applicant over the age of 18

3. Last 90 days of pay stubs, 2 years of tax returns, W-2, Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that show income is .28 times the rent

4. No prior evictions, landlord lawsuits or disposessory filings

5. Five point criminal, credit and back ground checks, child molester, terrorist check

6. Credit score of 550 or above

7. Application Fee is $55 per person for each applicant over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older to be financially responsible for the lease

8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your circumstances.

9. First month rent required.

10. Pets of any kind are NOT allowed

11. Holding fee is equal to a full first month rent.

Please visit our website for tenant requirements and to schedule your agent showing appointment.

ALH|Podland Realty or call us at 770-783-3737.

Suwanee Property Management at its best

ALH|Podland Realty & Rental Homes Property Management. has been providing professional Suwanee property management services since 2008. First as investors ourselves, then, as a property management company. We are not a large company, but we treat each home as if it was one of ours and each investor as if they are one of us. Why? Because we are property owners ourselves and we offer a true 'For Investors, By Investors' Property Management Service.

ALH|Podland Realty & Rental Homes Property Management. has spent last seven years perfecting its systems and processes and improving the way Suwanee property management services are done, so you can trust ALH|Podland Realty & Rental Homes Property Management. professional property management services to give you professional, timely, courteous and accurate service.

Our responsive team of highly-trained specialists is prepared to meet the extensive demands of Suwanee property management -24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Our licensed builder oversees all maintenance issues and has a crew of professionals to resolve any issue that comes up. From evictions and troublesome tenants, to marketing and understanding legal issues, we know what works, what rents, and how to get more from your property-with less disruptions for you. We have the experience, licensing and insurance to save you money, help you make money and avoid costly mistakes.

Inquire About Our Services

Suwanee property management can be a difficult business, which is why more investors are leaving their properties in the hands of professional property management companies. Whether you own one rental home or a large portfolio of investment properties, ALH|Podland Realty & Rental Homes Property Management. has the expertise you can count on and trust.

Check out our blogs on landlording and property management, our pages on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus and don't forget to watch our videos on property management tips and tricks available on YouTube.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 Kenridge Way have any available units?
652 Kenridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 652 Kenridge Way have?
Some of 652 Kenridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 Kenridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
652 Kenridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Kenridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 Kenridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 652 Kenridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 652 Kenridge Way offers parking.
Does 652 Kenridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Kenridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Kenridge Way have a pool?
No, 652 Kenridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 652 Kenridge Way have accessible units?
No, 652 Kenridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Kenridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 Kenridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 652 Kenridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 652 Kenridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

