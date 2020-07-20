All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:05 AM

581 Pondweed Drive

581 Pondweed Dr · No Longer Available
Location

581 Pondweed Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 Pondweed Drive have any available units?
581 Pondweed Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 581 Pondweed Drive currently offering any rent specials?
581 Pondweed Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 Pondweed Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 581 Pondweed Drive is pet friendly.
Does 581 Pondweed Drive offer parking?
No, 581 Pondweed Drive does not offer parking.
Does 581 Pondweed Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 581 Pondweed Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 Pondweed Drive have a pool?
No, 581 Pondweed Drive does not have a pool.
Does 581 Pondweed Drive have accessible units?
No, 581 Pondweed Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 581 Pondweed Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 581 Pondweed Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 581 Pondweed Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 581 Pondweed Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
