Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
5518 Silver Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5518 Silver Springs Drive
5518 Silver Springs Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5518 Silver Springs Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30518
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
garage
Four bedroom, 2.5 bath, living, family, dining & breakfast room. Open floor plan. New paint. Shows well. 2-Car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5518 Silver Springs Drive have any available units?
5518 Silver Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 5518 Silver Springs Drive have?
Some of 5518 Silver Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5518 Silver Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5518 Silver Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 Silver Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5518 Silver Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 5518 Silver Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5518 Silver Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 5518 Silver Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5518 Silver Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 Silver Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 5518 Silver Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5518 Silver Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5518 Silver Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 Silver Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5518 Silver Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5518 Silver Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5518 Silver Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
