---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b4f9ec021 ---- Almost New Home in Great Neighborhood in Buford. 4 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths, Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Kitchen. Nice screened in back patio with wooded view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5466 Apple Grove Road have any available units?
5466 Apple Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5466 Apple Grove Road have?
Some of 5466 Apple Grove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5466 Apple Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
5466 Apple Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.