Gwinnett County, GA
5466 Apple Grove Road
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

5466 Apple Grove Road

5466 Apple Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

5466 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b4f9ec021 ----
Almost New Home in Great Neighborhood in Buford. 4 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths, Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Kitchen. Nice screened in back patio with wooded view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5466 Apple Grove Road have any available units?
5466 Apple Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5466 Apple Grove Road have?
Some of 5466 Apple Grove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5466 Apple Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
5466 Apple Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5466 Apple Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 5466 Apple Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5466 Apple Grove Road offer parking?
No, 5466 Apple Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 5466 Apple Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5466 Apple Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5466 Apple Grove Road have a pool?
No, 5466 Apple Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 5466 Apple Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 5466 Apple Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5466 Apple Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5466 Apple Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5466 Apple Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5466 Apple Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
