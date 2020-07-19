Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
5349 Sugar Ridge Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5349 Sugar Ridge Dr
5349 Sugar Ridge Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5349 Sugar Ridge Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30518
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a lovely back yard, a front porch to enjoy along with a carport and a fenced in yard! Master and laundry are on main floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr have any available units?
5349 Sugar Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr have?
Some of 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5349 Sugar Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5349 Sugar Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
