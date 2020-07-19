All apartments in Gwinnett County
5345 Sugar Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5345 Sugar Ridge Drive

5345 Sugar Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
5345 Sugar Ridge Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
Nicely updated home in Buford / Sugar Hill area. Granite countertops , hardwood and tile floors. Huge fenced yard and 1 car garage. Nonsmoking house

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive have any available units?
5345 Sugar Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5345 Sugar Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5345 Sugar Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
