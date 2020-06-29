526 Highbranch Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2014 home with one previous tenant to rent to good tenant. One of the largest models in subdivision at approximately 2800 sq. ft. 4th bdrm on main with full bath. Dining rm has coffered ceiling & 5' ledged wainscoting. Kitchen has granite c-tops, tile back splash & island. Family rm open to kitchen. Roomy master rm with a rm size sitting area. Master bath has tile floor & tile shower w/glass surround. Open wrought iron railing in staircase. Showcase home has same model as the Model Home. Stainless appliance pkg incl. Washer/dryer included.