Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

520 Allens Landing Court

520 Allens Landing Court · No Longer Available
Location

520 Allens Landing Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator

air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,906 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spe

(RLNE5211734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Allens Landing Court have any available units?
520 Allens Landing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 520 Allens Landing Court have?
Some of 520 Allens Landing Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Allens Landing Court currently offering any rent specials?
520 Allens Landing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Allens Landing Court pet-friendly?
No, 520 Allens Landing Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 520 Allens Landing Court offer parking?
Yes, 520 Allens Landing Court offers parking.
Does 520 Allens Landing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Allens Landing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Allens Landing Court have a pool?
No, 520 Allens Landing Court does not have a pool.
Does 520 Allens Landing Court have accessible units?
No, 520 Allens Landing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Allens Landing Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Allens Landing Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Allens Landing Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520 Allens Landing Court has units with air conditioning.
