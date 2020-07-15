All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest

5085 Huddersfield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5085 Huddersfield Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,493 sf home is located in Snellville, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have any available units?
5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have?
Some of 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5085 Huddersfield Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
