All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 491 Senior Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
491 Senior Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

491 Senior Drive

491 Senior Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

491 Senior Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this remarkable 3 beds, 2 baths 1,990 sq ft home in Lawrenceville, GA! Huge family room area with a cozy brick fire place. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Elegant dinning room. Over size master suite features walk in shower. Beautiful secondary rooms features walk in closets. Large back yard area with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 Senior Drive have any available units?
491 Senior Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 491 Senior Drive have?
Some of 491 Senior Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 Senior Drive currently offering any rent specials?
491 Senior Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 Senior Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 491 Senior Drive is pet friendly.
Does 491 Senior Drive offer parking?
No, 491 Senior Drive does not offer parking.
Does 491 Senior Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 491 Senior Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 Senior Drive have a pool?
No, 491 Senior Drive does not have a pool.
Does 491 Senior Drive have accessible units?
No, 491 Senior Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 491 Senior Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 491 Senior Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 491 Senior Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 491 Senior Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College