485 Cabot Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful craftsman style home w/ covered front porch & a classic open floor plan. Kitchen w/ large island/breakfast bar, granite counters, 42" cabinets, pantry, tons of cabinet space & perfect drop off zone for coats & book bags. Kitchen open to family room w/F/P,10'ceilings, separate D/R & full bath on main. Oversized master suite w/sitting area & large walk-in closet. 3 additional spacious secondary bedrooms. Upstairs laundry room. Fenced yard, great schools, easy access to 85! Minutes to downtown Lawrenceville, parks and shopping. Swim/Tennis Community.