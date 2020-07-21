All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 485 Cabot Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
485 Cabot Trace
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

485 Cabot Trace

485 Cabot Trce · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

485 Cabot Trce, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful craftsman style home w/ covered front porch & a classic open floor plan. Kitchen w/ large island/breakfast bar, granite counters, 42" cabinets, pantry, tons of cabinet space & perfect drop off zone for coats & book bags. Kitchen open to family room w/F/P,10'ceilings, separate D/R & full bath on main. Oversized master suite w/sitting area & large walk-in closet. 3 additional spacious secondary bedrooms. Upstairs laundry room. Fenced yard, great schools, easy access to 85! Minutes to downtown Lawrenceville, parks and shopping. Swim/Tennis Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Cabot Trace have any available units?
485 Cabot Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 485 Cabot Trace have?
Some of 485 Cabot Trace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Cabot Trace currently offering any rent specials?
485 Cabot Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Cabot Trace pet-friendly?
No, 485 Cabot Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 485 Cabot Trace offer parking?
Yes, 485 Cabot Trace offers parking.
Does 485 Cabot Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 Cabot Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Cabot Trace have a pool?
Yes, 485 Cabot Trace has a pool.
Does 485 Cabot Trace have accessible units?
No, 485 Cabot Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Cabot Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 Cabot Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Cabot Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 Cabot Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College