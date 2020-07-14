Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 479 Omnia Ridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
479 Omnia Ridge Way
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:15 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
479 Omnia Ridge Way
479 Omnia Ridge Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
479 Omnia Ridge Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
GPS address: 3282 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30044, 4 bedrooms/ 3 Bathrooms, Open concept and close to shopping center.
must seeeeeee............................
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 479 Omnia Ridge Way have any available units?
479 Omnia Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 479 Omnia Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
479 Omnia Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Omnia Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 479 Omnia Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 479 Omnia Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 479 Omnia Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 479 Omnia Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 Omnia Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Omnia Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 479 Omnia Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 479 Omnia Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 479 Omnia Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Omnia Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 Omnia Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 479 Omnia Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 479 Omnia Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College