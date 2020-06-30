Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4671 Shay Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4671 Shay Ter
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:06 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4671 Shay Ter
4671 Shay Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4671 Shay Terrace, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Neutral interior colors. Formal dining or study with tray ceiling. White eat-in kitchen w/42" cabinets and SS appliances including fridge and microwave. Vaulted great room w/marble fireplace. Master w/tray ceiling and whirlpool bath w/separate tile shower. Lower level offers 4th bedroom w/hardwood flooring and tile bath w/over sized tile shower. Additional unfinished storage space. Heated and carpeted garage. Level wooded backyard. Swim/tennis community. Lease includes trash service.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4671 Shay Ter have any available units?
4671 Shay Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 4671 Shay Ter have?
Some of 4671 Shay Ter's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4671 Shay Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4671 Shay Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4671 Shay Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4671 Shay Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 4671 Shay Ter offer parking?
Yes, 4671 Shay Ter offers parking.
Does 4671 Shay Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4671 Shay Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4671 Shay Ter have a pool?
Yes, 4671 Shay Ter has a pool.
Does 4671 Shay Ter have accessible units?
No, 4671 Shay Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4671 Shay Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4671 Shay Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 4671 Shay Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 4671 Shay Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
