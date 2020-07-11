All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:43 PM

4635 NE Wheeler Creek Dr

4635 Wheeler Creek Dr · (678) 223-0600
Location

4635 Wheeler Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30548

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1568 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

