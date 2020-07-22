All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 434 Ashwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
434 Ashwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

434 Ashwood Drive

434 Ashwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

434 Ashwood Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Lawrenceville, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy firepalce and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Ashwood Drive have any available units?
434 Ashwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 434 Ashwood Drive have?
Some of 434 Ashwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Ashwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
434 Ashwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Ashwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 Ashwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 434 Ashwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 434 Ashwood Drive offers parking.
Does 434 Ashwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Ashwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Ashwood Drive have a pool?
No, 434 Ashwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 434 Ashwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 434 Ashwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Ashwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 Ashwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Ashwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 Ashwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College