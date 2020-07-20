All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:51 PM

431 Natalie Drive

431 Natalie Drive · (678) 223-0540
Location

431 Natalie Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2762 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. You will love all that this home has to offer, especially all of the updates! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major APPLIANCES so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. When on your self tour be sure to check out the awesome deck that overlooks that overlooks the fenced backyard. The deck will provides plenty of space for BBQing, or relaxing with your favorite cup of coffee.All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Natalie Drive have any available units?
431 Natalie Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 431 Natalie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
431 Natalie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Natalie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 431 Natalie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 431 Natalie Drive offer parking?
No, 431 Natalie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 431 Natalie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Natalie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Natalie Drive have a pool?
No, 431 Natalie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 431 Natalie Drive have accessible units?
No, 431 Natalie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Natalie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Natalie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Natalie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Natalie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
