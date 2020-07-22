All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
4273 Ipwich Court
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:55 PM

4273 Ipwich Court

4273 Ipwich Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4273 Ipwich Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Home in Quiet Snellville Gwinnett County
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,400 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a poo

(RLNE5230038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4273 Ipwich Court have any available units?
4273 Ipwich Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4273 Ipwich Court have?
Some of 4273 Ipwich Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4273 Ipwich Court currently offering any rent specials?
4273 Ipwich Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4273 Ipwich Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4273 Ipwich Court is pet friendly.
Does 4273 Ipwich Court offer parking?
No, 4273 Ipwich Court does not offer parking.
Does 4273 Ipwich Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4273 Ipwich Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4273 Ipwich Court have a pool?
Yes, 4273 Ipwich Court has a pool.
Does 4273 Ipwich Court have accessible units?
No, 4273 Ipwich Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4273 Ipwich Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4273 Ipwich Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4273 Ipwich Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4273 Ipwich Court has units with air conditioning.
