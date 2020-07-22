4266 Gray Raptor Court

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets range oven

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7c20280c1

This is the one!!!! This cul-de-sac ranch features a wide open floor plan, spacious master w/ walk-in closet, rear patio, HUGE level yard, and so much more! Tucked in a quiet community while remaining accessible to local highways and I-20. Don\'t miss this gem!!!



-A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.



