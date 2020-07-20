All apartments in Gwinnett County
4194 Buckley Woods Drive

4194 Buckley Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4194 Buckley Woods Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this beautiful townhome in a great community! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom townhome with hardwood floors, granite and stainless steel appliances. Huge fenced in backyard with a great deck for entertaining! Great location. This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4194 Buckley Woods Drive have any available units?
4194 Buckley Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4194 Buckley Woods Drive have?
Some of 4194 Buckley Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4194 Buckley Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4194 Buckley Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4194 Buckley Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4194 Buckley Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4194 Buckley Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4194 Buckley Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 4194 Buckley Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4194 Buckley Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4194 Buckley Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 4194 Buckley Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4194 Buckley Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 4194 Buckley Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4194 Buckley Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4194 Buckley Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4194 Buckley Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4194 Buckley Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
