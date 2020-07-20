All apartments in Gwinnett County
4153 Magnolia Glen Walk
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

4153 Magnolia Glen Walk

4153 Magnolia Glen Walk · No Longer Available
Location

4153 Magnolia Glen Walk, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STYLISH CONTEMPORARY 2 STY TOWNHOUSE, IN A SMALL COMMUNITY. 3BR/2.5BA. VAULTED MSTR STE W/OVERSIZE MSTR BATH. OPEN KETCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR. LG FAMILY RM W/FIREPLACE. SEPARATE DINING RM. WOOD FLOOR ON MAIN LEVEL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk have any available units?
4153 Magnolia Glen Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk have?
Some of 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk currently offering any rent specials?
4153 Magnolia Glen Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk pet-friendly?
No, 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk offer parking?
Yes, 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk offers parking.
Does 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk have a pool?
No, 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk does not have a pool.
Does 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk have accessible units?
No, 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 4153 Magnolia Glen Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
