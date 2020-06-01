All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4081 South Fork Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4081 South Fork Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4081 South Fork Drive

4081 South Fork Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4081 South Fork Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Snellville, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car port. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4081 South Fork Drive have any available units?
4081 South Fork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4081 South Fork Drive have?
Some of 4081 South Fork Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4081 South Fork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4081 South Fork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4081 South Fork Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4081 South Fork Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4081 South Fork Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4081 South Fork Drive offers parking.
Does 4081 South Fork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4081 South Fork Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4081 South Fork Drive have a pool?
No, 4081 South Fork Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4081 South Fork Drive have accessible units?
No, 4081 South Fork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4081 South Fork Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4081 South Fork Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4081 South Fork Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4081 South Fork Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College