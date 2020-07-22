4024 Two Bridge Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

COLTON plan: 5/4 BSMT on a CUL DE SAC. Beautiful Front Elevation. Guest Room & Bath on Main. Formal Living. Dining & Great Room with COFFERED CEILINGS. Kitchen has 42" CABINETS, Granite, LARGE Island on this one! DOUBLE OVENS, PENDANT LIGHTS & Stone Fireplace. 2" Faux Blinds, 5" HARDWOODS! Upgraded TRIM Package, Huge Master, Tall Baseboards, Step- Up Media, Resort-Style Community w/WALKING TRAILS, Club House, Swim & Tennis. Just 5 Mins from SUWANEE TOWN CENTER! Gwinnett Schools. (File photos)