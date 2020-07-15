All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4014 Oak Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4014 Oak Glen Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

4014 Oak Glen Drive

4014 Oak Glenn Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4014 Oak Glenn Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,688 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4893454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Oak Glen Drive have any available units?
4014 Oak Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4014 Oak Glen Drive have?
Some of 4014 Oak Glen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Oak Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Oak Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Oak Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Oak Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Oak Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Oak Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 4014 Oak Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Oak Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Oak Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4014 Oak Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 4014 Oak Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 4014 Oak Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Oak Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 Oak Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 Oak Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4014 Oak Glen Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College