Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4010 Hidden Oak Lane
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:54 PM

4010 Hidden Oak Lane

4010 Hidden Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4010 Hidden Oak Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Buford, Ga. Features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Hidden Oak Lane have any available units?
4010 Hidden Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4010 Hidden Oak Lane have?
Some of 4010 Hidden Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Hidden Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Hidden Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Hidden Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Hidden Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Hidden Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Hidden Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 4010 Hidden Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Hidden Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Hidden Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 4010 Hidden Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Hidden Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 4010 Hidden Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Hidden Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4010 Hidden Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4010 Hidden Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4010 Hidden Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
