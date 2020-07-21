All apartments in Gwinnett County
3925 Portico Run Drive

3925 Portico Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3925 Portico Run Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Step Right into the totally rehab property. You will enjoy the Kitchen overlook an amazing finish flooring totally kitchen upgraded private backyard with a lot of space for gather and simply enjoy this quite place.
Brandnew paint job

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Portico Run Drive have any available units?
3925 Portico Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3925 Portico Run Drive have?
Some of 3925 Portico Run Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Portico Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Portico Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Portico Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3925 Portico Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3925 Portico Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3925 Portico Run Drive offers parking.
Does 3925 Portico Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Portico Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Portico Run Drive have a pool?
No, 3925 Portico Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3925 Portico Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 3925 Portico Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Portico Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3925 Portico Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3925 Portico Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3925 Portico Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
