387 Sawyer Meadow Way

Grayson Schools! 4 Sided Brick Beauty* Fantastic Neighborhood * Swim/Tennis! A Gorgeous Floor Plan W/ MASTER Suite AND Secondary Bedroom/Bath On MAIN Level W/5" Hrdwd Floors In Foyer, Staircase, Kitchen & Dining Room. Tall 42" Espresso Cabinets In Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances W/ Built-In Double Ovens. Amazing Over-Sized Media/Bonus Room Upstairs. 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath On 2nd Level. A Beautiful Front Covered Porch Along With A Lovely Fenced In Private Backyd With A Buffer Of Trees. A Must see Beautifully Maintained Home!