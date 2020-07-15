All apartments in Gwinnett County
387 Sawyer Meadow Way
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

387 Sawyer Meadow Way

387 Sawyer Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Location

387 Sawyer Meadow Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Grayson Schools! 4 Sided Brick Beauty* Fantastic Neighborhood * Swim/Tennis! A Gorgeous Floor Plan W/ MASTER Suite AND Secondary Bedroom/Bath On MAIN Level W/5" Hrdwd Floors In Foyer, Staircase, Kitchen & Dining Room. Tall 42" Espresso Cabinets In Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances W/ Built-In Double Ovens. Amazing Over-Sized Media/Bonus Room Upstairs. 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath On 2nd Level. A Beautiful Front Covered Porch Along With A Lovely Fenced In Private Backyd With A Buffer Of Trees. A Must see Beautifully Maintained Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 Sawyer Meadow Way have any available units?
387 Sawyer Meadow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 387 Sawyer Meadow Way have?
Some of 387 Sawyer Meadow Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 Sawyer Meadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
387 Sawyer Meadow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 Sawyer Meadow Way pet-friendly?
No, 387 Sawyer Meadow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 387 Sawyer Meadow Way offer parking?
No, 387 Sawyer Meadow Way does not offer parking.
Does 387 Sawyer Meadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 Sawyer Meadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 Sawyer Meadow Way have a pool?
Yes, 387 Sawyer Meadow Way has a pool.
Does 387 Sawyer Meadow Way have accessible units?
No, 387 Sawyer Meadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 387 Sawyer Meadow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 387 Sawyer Meadow Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 387 Sawyer Meadow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 Sawyer Meadow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
