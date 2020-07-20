All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3848 Dakota Court Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3848 Dakota Court Northwest
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:15 AM

3848 Dakota Court Northwest

3848 Dakota Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3848 Dakota Court Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 Dakota Court Northwest have any available units?
3848 Dakota Court Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3848 Dakota Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3848 Dakota Court Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 Dakota Court Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3848 Dakota Court Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3848 Dakota Court Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3848 Dakota Court Northwest offers parking.
Does 3848 Dakota Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 Dakota Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 Dakota Court Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 3848 Dakota Court Northwest has a pool.
Does 3848 Dakota Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3848 Dakota Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 Dakota Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3848 Dakota Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3848 Dakota Court Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3848 Dakota Court Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College