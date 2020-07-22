All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3668 White Pine Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3668 White Pine Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3668 White Pine Road

3668 White Pine Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3668 White Pine Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Snellville is now available! This 2-story home features a cozy living room with fireplace, laminate wood floors and dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Large backyard with wooden deck, great for entertaining! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3668 White Pine Road have any available units?
3668 White Pine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3668 White Pine Road have?
Some of 3668 White Pine Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3668 White Pine Road currently offering any rent specials?
3668 White Pine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3668 White Pine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3668 White Pine Road is pet friendly.
Does 3668 White Pine Road offer parking?
No, 3668 White Pine Road does not offer parking.
Does 3668 White Pine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3668 White Pine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3668 White Pine Road have a pool?
No, 3668 White Pine Road does not have a pool.
Does 3668 White Pine Road have accessible units?
No, 3668 White Pine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3668 White Pine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3668 White Pine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3668 White Pine Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3668 White Pine Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College