Gwinnett County, GA
3585 Winterberry Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3585 Winterberry Lane

3585 Winterberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3585 Winterberry Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 Winterberry Lane have any available units?
3585 Winterberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3585 Winterberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Winterberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Winterberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3585 Winterberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3585 Winterberry Lane offer parking?
No, 3585 Winterberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3585 Winterberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3585 Winterberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Winterberry Lane have a pool?
No, 3585 Winterberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3585 Winterberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3585 Winterberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Winterberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3585 Winterberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3585 Winterberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3585 Winterberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
