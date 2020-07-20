All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 356 Karen Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
356 Karen Ct
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

356 Karen Ct

356 Karen Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

356 Karen Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Minutes to Sugarloaf Parkway - Convenient to shopping and Gwinnett Fair Grounds. Cul de sac lot, step-less ranch. Laminate floors, Great room with beamed cathedral ceilings, fireplace, kitchen with generous counter and cabinet space, eating area, bonus room or 4th bedroom. master bedroom with step in closet. Large level back yard. Schools are Holt ES, Moore MS & Central Gwinnett HS.
From Sugarloaf Parkway turn left on Grayson Hwy, left on Plantation Blvd, left on Carmel Way and left on Karen Ct.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4795754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Karen Ct have any available units?
356 Karen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 356 Karen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
356 Karen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Karen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 356 Karen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 356 Karen Ct offer parking?
No, 356 Karen Ct does not offer parking.
Does 356 Karen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 Karen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Karen Ct have a pool?
No, 356 Karen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 356 Karen Ct have accessible units?
No, 356 Karen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Karen Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 Karen Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 356 Karen Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 Karen Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College