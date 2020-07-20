356 Karen Ct

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Minutes to Sugarloaf Parkway - Convenient to shopping and Gwinnett Fair Grounds. Cul de sac lot, step-less ranch. Laminate floors, Great room with beamed cathedral ceilings, fireplace, kitchen with generous counter and cabinet space, eating area, bonus room or 4th bedroom. master bedroom with step in closet. Large level back yard. Schools are Holt ES, Moore MS & Central Gwinnett HS.

From Sugarloaf Parkway turn left on Grayson Hwy, left on Plantation Blvd, left on Carmel Way and left on Karen Ct.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4795754)