3531 Southpointe Hill Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home in Buford - 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Southpointe subdivision in Buford

2 story entrance foyer

Equipped kitchen with stainless still and granite countertop. Kitchen extends out to living room with fireplace.

private fenced backyard, 2 car garage



For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5126556)