Gwinnett County, GA
3531 Southpointe Hill Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

3531 Southpointe Hill Drive

3531 Southpointe Hl Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3531 Southpointe Hl Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
parking
garage
Spacious home in Buford - 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Southpointe subdivision in Buford
2 story entrance foyer
Equipped kitchen with stainless still and granite countertop. Kitchen extends out to living room with fireplace.
private fenced backyard, 2 car garage

-----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5126556)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive have any available units?
3531 Southpointe Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive have?
Some of 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3531 Southpointe Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3531 Southpointe Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
