Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3521 Quail Hollow Trl Available 04/25/20 3 beds 2 baths property in Snellville!! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1407060



Great 3 bedroom home in Snellville! Home features a large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with all appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. All three bedrooms are spacious and the master suite has a great bath with garden tub. 2 car garage and a great deck overlooking wooded backyard. Laundry room and storage space in the garage/basement. Do not miss! Neighborhood Description Friendly neighbor, great schools, nearby shopping and express bus line.



To Apply:



Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



NO Section 8



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3521 Quail Hollow Trl is currently being rented for $1395/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



(RLNE5637764)