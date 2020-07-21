All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
3521 Quail Hollow Trl
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

3521 Quail Hollow Trl

3521 Quail Hollow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3521 Quail Hollow Trail, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3521 Quail Hollow Trl Available 04/25/20 3 beds 2 baths property in Snellville!! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1407060

Great 3 bedroom home in Snellville! Home features a large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with all appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. All three bedrooms are spacious and the master suite has a great bath with garden tub. 2 car garage and a great deck overlooking wooded backyard. Laundry room and storage space in the garage/basement. Do not miss! Neighborhood Description Friendly neighbor, great schools, nearby shopping and express bus line.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

NO Section 8

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3521 Quail Hollow Trl is currently being rented for $1395/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5637764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Quail Hollow Trl have any available units?
3521 Quail Hollow Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3521 Quail Hollow Trl have?
Some of 3521 Quail Hollow Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 Quail Hollow Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Quail Hollow Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Quail Hollow Trl pet-friendly?
No, 3521 Quail Hollow Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3521 Quail Hollow Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3521 Quail Hollow Trl offers parking.
Does 3521 Quail Hollow Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 Quail Hollow Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Quail Hollow Trl have a pool?
No, 3521 Quail Hollow Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Quail Hollow Trl have accessible units?
No, 3521 Quail Hollow Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Quail Hollow Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3521 Quail Hollow Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3521 Quail Hollow Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3521 Quail Hollow Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
