All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3374 Tuggle Park Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3374 Tuggle Park Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

3374 Tuggle Park Rd

3374 Tuggle Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3374 Tuggle Park Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Stepless Ranch in Sought After Mill Creek High School in a SWIM-TENNISCommunity! OVERSIZED Master w/ SITTING area and Vaulted Ceilings. Master BathOffers Separate Shower/Tub and Double Vanity. Spacious Bedroom Upstairs. SpaciousSecondary Bedrooms. HUGE Family Room w/Cozy Fireplace. Separate Formal DiningRoom w/ Judges Panel. Upstairs bedroom w/ Closet perfect for office, playroom, etc. AMAZING Kitchen Offers Granite Countertops, Stainless Still Appliances and BREAKFASTAREA. Large, Private FENCED Back Yard Perfect for Entertainment. Cul-de-Sac. GreatLocation Minutes from Hamilton Mill, I85, Friendship Rd, I985 & More

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3374 Tuggle Park Rd have any available units?
3374 Tuggle Park Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3374 Tuggle Park Rd have?
Some of 3374 Tuggle Park Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3374 Tuggle Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3374 Tuggle Park Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3374 Tuggle Park Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3374 Tuggle Park Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3374 Tuggle Park Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3374 Tuggle Park Rd offers parking.
Does 3374 Tuggle Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3374 Tuggle Park Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3374 Tuggle Park Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3374 Tuggle Park Rd has a pool.
Does 3374 Tuggle Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 3374 Tuggle Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3374 Tuggle Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3374 Tuggle Park Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3374 Tuggle Park Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3374 Tuggle Park Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College