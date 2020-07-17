3374 Tuggle Park Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Stepless Ranch in Sought After Mill Creek High School in a SWIM-TENNISCommunity! OVERSIZED Master w/ SITTING area and Vaulted Ceilings. Master BathOffers Separate Shower/Tub and Double Vanity. Spacious Bedroom Upstairs. SpaciousSecondary Bedrooms. HUGE Family Room w/Cozy Fireplace. Separate Formal DiningRoom w/ Judges Panel. Upstairs bedroom w/ Closet perfect for office, playroom, etc. AMAZING Kitchen Offers Granite Countertops, Stainless Still Appliances and BREAKFASTAREA. Large, Private FENCED Back Yard Perfect for Entertainment. Cul-de-Sac. GreatLocation Minutes from Hamilton Mill, I85, Friendship Rd, I985 & More