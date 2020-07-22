All apartments in Gwinnett County
3372 Grove Meadows Cove
3372 Grove Meadows Cove

3372 Grove Meadows Cove · No Longer Available
Location

3372 Grove Meadows Cove, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location!!! Ready to move in on July 1st.4 bd & 2.5 bath house on cul de sac lot.Fresh new paint.2 story foyer,formal living & dining room.Kitchen w. new stove, breakfast bar $ area open to family rm w/ fireplace & wall of windows.Upstair master suite has siting room,vaulted ceiling,separate tub and shower,double vanity,walking closet split w. other good size bdrms & laundry rm.2 car garage.Nice yard,level lot,front porch & fence back yard.Tenant occupy,at least 4 hours viewing notice.Owner is Ga licensed real estates agent,acting as principal.Application fee $55_$78.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3372 Grove Meadows Cove have any available units?
3372 Grove Meadows Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3372 Grove Meadows Cove have?
Some of 3372 Grove Meadows Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3372 Grove Meadows Cove currently offering any rent specials?
3372 Grove Meadows Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3372 Grove Meadows Cove pet-friendly?
No, 3372 Grove Meadows Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3372 Grove Meadows Cove offer parking?
Yes, 3372 Grove Meadows Cove offers parking.
Does 3372 Grove Meadows Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3372 Grove Meadows Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3372 Grove Meadows Cove have a pool?
No, 3372 Grove Meadows Cove does not have a pool.
Does 3372 Grove Meadows Cove have accessible units?
No, 3372 Grove Meadows Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 3372 Grove Meadows Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3372 Grove Meadows Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 3372 Grove Meadows Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 3372 Grove Meadows Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
