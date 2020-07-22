3372 Grove Meadows Cove

Amenities

Location!!! Ready to move in on July 1st.4 bd & 2.5 bath house on cul de sac lot.Fresh new paint.2 story foyer,formal living & dining room.Kitchen w. new stove, breakfast bar $ area open to family rm w/ fireplace & wall of windows.Upstair master suite has siting room,vaulted ceiling,separate tub and shower,double vanity,walking closet split w. other good size bdrms & laundry rm.2 car garage.Nice yard,level lot,front porch & fence back yard.Tenant occupy,at least 4 hours viewing notice.Owner is Ga licensed real estates agent,acting as principal.Application fee $55_$78.