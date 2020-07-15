All apartments in Gwinnett County
3360 Wrenwood Court
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:33 AM

3360 Wrenwood Court

3360 Wrenwood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3360 Wrenwood Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,100 sf home is located in Loganville, GA. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 Wrenwood Court have any available units?
3360 Wrenwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3360 Wrenwood Court have?
Some of 3360 Wrenwood Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 Wrenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3360 Wrenwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 Wrenwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3360 Wrenwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 3360 Wrenwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3360 Wrenwood Court offers parking.
Does 3360 Wrenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3360 Wrenwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 Wrenwood Court have a pool?
No, 3360 Wrenwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3360 Wrenwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3360 Wrenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 Wrenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3360 Wrenwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3360 Wrenwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3360 Wrenwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
