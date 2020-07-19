All apartments in Gwinnett County
3345 Newcastle Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3345 Newcastle Way

3345 Newcastle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3345 Newcastle Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Snellville, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 Newcastle Way have any available units?
3345 Newcastle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3345 Newcastle Way have?
Some of 3345 Newcastle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 Newcastle Way currently offering any rent specials?
3345 Newcastle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 Newcastle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3345 Newcastle Way is pet friendly.
Does 3345 Newcastle Way offer parking?
Yes, 3345 Newcastle Way offers parking.
Does 3345 Newcastle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3345 Newcastle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 Newcastle Way have a pool?
No, 3345 Newcastle Way does not have a pool.
Does 3345 Newcastle Way have accessible units?
No, 3345 Newcastle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 Newcastle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3345 Newcastle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3345 Newcastle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3345 Newcastle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
