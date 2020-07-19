3337 Baymount Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 4BR/2.5BA in highly rated Gwinnett Schools. Minutes to Mall of Georgia. Open floor plan, all hardwoods on main. Spacious family rm w/fireplace. Kitchen w/tiled floor, granite counters. Separate breakfast area. Separate dining & living rms. Laundry rm upstairs. Spacius master bedroom w/hardwood floor, large walk-in closet, master bath has dual vanities, separate tub & shower. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Level & fenced backyard. Great neighborhood with swim/tennis. Home is nice & clean, NO PETS. Move-in ready, fast response!