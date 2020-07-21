3320 Northcliff Drive

Amenities
Beautiful upgrade home in prime location sought-after Peachtree Ridge High School district.Updated lighting fixtures,Fresh paint throughout,Hardwood floors on main,Updated bath hardware, Brand new Carpet upstairs, New Roof, New HVAC & Water heater. Bright kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. Separate dining and formal living room. Master bedroom features double vanity, separate Tub & walk in closets, New fixtures, New carpet. Awesome Natural Lighting throughout! Close to Restaurants,Shopping, I-85, Medical Facilities & Suwanee's best entertainment venues.