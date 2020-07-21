All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3320 Northcliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3320 Northcliff Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 4:34 AM

3320 Northcliff Drive

3320 Northcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3320 Northcliff Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful upgrade home in prime location sought-after Peachtree Ridge High School district.Updated lighting fixtures,Fresh paint throughout,Hardwood floors on main,Updated bath hardware, Brand new Carpet upstairs, New Roof, New HVAC & Water heater. Bright kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. Separate dining and formal living room. Master bedroom features double vanity, separate Tub & walk in closets, New fixtures, New carpet. Awesome Natural Lighting throughout! Close to Restaurants,Shopping, I-85, Medical Facilities & Suwanee's best entertainment venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Northcliff Drive have any available units?
3320 Northcliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3320 Northcliff Drive have?
Some of 3320 Northcliff Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Northcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Northcliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Northcliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Northcliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3320 Northcliff Drive offer parking?
No, 3320 Northcliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3320 Northcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Northcliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Northcliff Drive have a pool?
No, 3320 Northcliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Northcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 3320 Northcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Northcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 Northcliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3320 Northcliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3320 Northcliff Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College