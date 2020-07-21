3320 Northcliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful upgrade home in prime location sought-after Peachtree Ridge High School district.Updated lighting fixtures,Fresh paint throughout,Hardwood floors on main,Updated bath hardware, Brand new Carpet upstairs, New Roof, New HVAC & Water heater. Bright kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. Separate dining and formal living room. Master bedroom features double vanity, separate Tub & walk in closets, New fixtures, New carpet. Awesome Natural Lighting throughout! Close to Restaurants,Shopping, I-85, Medical Facilities & Suwanee's best entertainment venues.