All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3290 Hallmark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3290 Hallmark Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3290 Hallmark Lane

3290 Hallmark Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3290 Hallmark Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6099660 to view more pictures of this property. 4 BDR/ 3.5 Two Story Home on Full Finished Basement. Nice, private wooded backyard. Deck off spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Island, walk in pantry, SS Appliances, separate dining room, coffered ceiling in family room and fireplaces, hardwood on main, large master suite, walk in closet tiled shower. Very convenient location. Less than 1 mile from mall of Georgia. Good School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3290 Hallmark Lane have any available units?
3290 Hallmark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3290 Hallmark Lane have?
Some of 3290 Hallmark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3290 Hallmark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3290 Hallmark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3290 Hallmark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3290 Hallmark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3290 Hallmark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3290 Hallmark Lane offers parking.
Does 3290 Hallmark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3290 Hallmark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3290 Hallmark Lane have a pool?
No, 3290 Hallmark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3290 Hallmark Lane have accessible units?
No, 3290 Hallmark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3290 Hallmark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3290 Hallmark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3290 Hallmark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3290 Hallmark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College