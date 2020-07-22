All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3273 Glynn Mill Drive

3273 Glynn Mill Drive
Location

3273 Glynn Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3273 Glynn Mill Drive have any available units?
3273 Glynn Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3273 Glynn Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3273 Glynn Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3273 Glynn Mill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3273 Glynn Mill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3273 Glynn Mill Drive offer parking?
No, 3273 Glynn Mill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3273 Glynn Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3273 Glynn Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3273 Glynn Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 3273 Glynn Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3273 Glynn Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3273 Glynn Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3273 Glynn Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3273 Glynn Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3273 Glynn Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3273 Glynn Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
