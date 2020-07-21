** 2 months deposit REQUIRED** Beautiful 3bd/2ba Brick Front Home In Lake Wellbrook Subdivision. This Home Has A Large Open Floor Plan With A Spacious Eat-in Kitchen That Has Tons Of Cabinets And Counter Space. The Kitchen Opens Into An Oversized Family Room With A Cozy Stone Stacked Fireplace. Spacious Master Suite and Master Bath With Updated Custom Shower & Walk-In Closet. Large Bonus Room Upstairs Can Serve As 4th Bedroom! You Will Love This Private Fenced Backyard With A Separate Detached Storage Shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3195 Wellbrook Drive have any available units?
3195 Wellbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3195 Wellbrook Drive have?
Some of 3195 Wellbrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3195 Wellbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3195 Wellbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.