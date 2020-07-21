All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

Location

3195 Wellbrook Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** 2 months deposit REQUIRED** Beautiful 3bd/2ba Brick Front Home In Lake Wellbrook Subdivision. This Home Has A Large Open Floor Plan With A Spacious Eat-in Kitchen That Has Tons Of Cabinets And Counter Space. The Kitchen Opens Into An Oversized Family Room With A Cozy Stone Stacked Fireplace. Spacious Master Suite and Master Bath With Updated Custom Shower & Walk-In Closet. Large Bonus Room Upstairs Can Serve As 4th Bedroom! You Will Love This Private Fenced Backyard With A Separate Detached Storage Shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3195 Wellbrook Drive have any available units?
3195 Wellbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3195 Wellbrook Drive have?
Some of 3195 Wellbrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3195 Wellbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3195 Wellbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3195 Wellbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3195 Wellbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3195 Wellbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3195 Wellbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3195 Wellbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3195 Wellbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3195 Wellbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3195 Wellbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3195 Wellbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3195 Wellbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3195 Wellbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3195 Wellbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3195 Wellbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3195 Wellbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
