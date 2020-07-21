3195 Wellbrook Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

** 2 months deposit REQUIRED** Beautiful 3bd/2ba Brick Front Home In Lake Wellbrook Subdivision. This Home Has A Large Open Floor Plan With A Spacious Eat-in Kitchen That Has Tons Of Cabinets And Counter Space. The Kitchen Opens Into An Oversized Family Room With A Cozy Stone Stacked Fireplace. Spacious Master Suite and Master Bath With Updated Custom Shower & Walk-In Closet. Large Bonus Room Upstairs Can Serve As 4th Bedroom! You Will Love This Private Fenced Backyard With A Separate Detached Storage Shed.