3078 Ivy Mill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities valet service

Brand new house for you! See GPS direction at the end of this message. 4BD/2.5BA. Luxurious kitchen with stainless appliances. Formal Dining. Great Rm w/Corner Fireplace opens to Kitchen & Breakfast Area. Kitchen has Island w/bar stool seating & pantry. Mud rm w/valet & opt cubbies. Pwdr on Main. Large Oversized master. Master Bath has double vanity, sep encl shower, sep garden tub & TWO GIANT walk-in closets. Upper level laundry. Sought after school district. Self viewing available. For GPS use this address: 2979 Gravel Springs Rd, Buford GA 30519. Before reaching final destination, after entering the new community, it is the house next to the model house.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.