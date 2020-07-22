All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3078 Ivy Mill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3078 Ivy Mill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3078 Ivy Mill Drive

3078 Ivy Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3078 Ivy Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
valet service
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
valet service
Brand new house for you! See GPS direction at the end of this message. 4BD/2.5BA. Luxurious kitchen with stainless appliances. Formal Dining. Great Rm w/Corner Fireplace opens to Kitchen & Breakfast Area. Kitchen has Island w/bar stool seating & pantry. Mud rm w/valet & opt cubbies. Pwdr on Main. Large Oversized master. Master Bath has double vanity, sep encl shower, sep garden tub & TWO GIANT walk-in closets. Upper level laundry. Sought after school district. Self viewing available. For GPS use this address: 2979 Gravel Springs Rd, Buford GA 30519. Before reaching final destination, after entering the new community, it is the house next to the model house.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3078 Ivy Mill Drive have any available units?
3078 Ivy Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3078 Ivy Mill Drive have?
Some of 3078 Ivy Mill Drive's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3078 Ivy Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3078 Ivy Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3078 Ivy Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3078 Ivy Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3078 Ivy Mill Drive offer parking?
No, 3078 Ivy Mill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3078 Ivy Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3078 Ivy Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3078 Ivy Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 3078 Ivy Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3078 Ivy Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3078 Ivy Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3078 Ivy Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3078 Ivy Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3078 Ivy Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3078 Ivy Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College