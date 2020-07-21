All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:04 PM

305 Shadetree Lane

305 Shadetree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

305 Shadetree Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4/2.5 traditional home has 1760 sf of living space. The master bedroom is located on the main floor and features a trey ceiling. The master bath has a garden tub. Eat-in breakfast area off the kitchen, electric stove. Laminate flooring in the entry way and carpeted throughout the bedrooms.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA.Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We do not list on Craigslist, letgo.com or SocialServ. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,575

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Shadetree Lane have any available units?
305 Shadetree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 305 Shadetree Lane have?
Some of 305 Shadetree Lane's amenities include pet friendly, bathtub, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Shadetree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
305 Shadetree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Shadetree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Shadetree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 305 Shadetree Lane offer parking?
No, 305 Shadetree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 305 Shadetree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Shadetree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Shadetree Lane have a pool?
No, 305 Shadetree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 305 Shadetree Lane have accessible units?
No, 305 Shadetree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Shadetree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Shadetree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Shadetree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Shadetree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
