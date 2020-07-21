305 Shadetree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4/2.5 traditional home has 1760 sf of living space. The master bedroom is located on the main floor and features a trey ceiling. The master bath has a garden tub. Eat-in breakfast area off the kitchen, electric stove. Laminate flooring in the entry way and carpeted throughout the bedrooms.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA.Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



We do not list on Craigslist, letgo.com or SocialServ. Beware of scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,575



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.